WHO warns about 600 Omicron mutations | News

Epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, technical chief of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned on Friday about the mutations of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

The member of the International Organization’s Health Emergencies Program confirmed the existence of more than 600 subvariants of Ómicron, “which we are tracking… In other words, the virus continues to evolve.”

The also Head of Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses pointed out that the XBB.1.5 subvariant “has growth advantages over other subvariants that are in circulation”, although she assures that the data to estimate its severity are limited.

“In general, it is to be expected that more people will become infected with this strain,” the WHO official concluded.

