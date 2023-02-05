Pushkov ridiculed Germany’s confession about the Nord Stream explosions

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statements of the German Prosecutor General Peter Frank about the investigation of explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statements of the German Prosecutor General Peter Frank about the investigation of explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Earlier, in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Frank said that there was no evidence of Russia’s “involvement” in explosions on gas pipelines.

February 2, 15:49 Media: Germany admitted the participation of the West in the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream

“Amazing in terms of” depth “and” subtlety “of the conclusions, the work of law enforcement agencies in Germany regarding the undermining of gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. It seems that since there is no evidence, this means that this is not Russia. But, on the other hand, there is just no evidence, but because – who knows…”, Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the whole world knows who is behind the sabotage, which Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke directly about, and, of course, they know about it in Berlin.

“But they prefer to make thoughtful statements about the lack of evidence of Russia’s involvement,” the senator concluded.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would express its assumptions about those responsible for what happened at Nord Stream when there was evidence, and would not speculate on this topic. As the Russian Foreign Ministry later stated, Scholz’s statements about the investigation into the bombings give the impression that Berlin has something to hide. As Vučić pointed out, all world politicians know who sabotaged the gas pipelines, but they are silent so as not to harm their states.

The attacks took place on September 26 last year on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism.

In December last year, President Vladimir Putin noted that the one who blew up Nord Stream was someone who was interested in supplying Europe with Russian gas only through the territory of Ukraine.