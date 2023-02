Pushkov ridiculed Germany’s confession about the Nord Stream explosions

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would express its assumptions about those responsible for what happened at Nord Stream when there was evidence, and would not speculate on this topic. As the Russian Foreign Ministry later stated, Scholz’s statements about the investigation into the bombings give the impression that Berlin has something to hide. As Vučić pointed out, all world politicians know who sabotaged the gas pipelines, but they are silent so as not to harm their states.