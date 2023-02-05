Get to know some recommendations to prevent cancer | News

More than 100 types of diseases are included under the term cancer, applied to diseases in which abnormal cells divide without control and are capable of invading other tissues, even spreading to various parts of the body through the blood and tissue. lymphatic system.

While millions of new cases of cancer are discovered every year, studies on its prevention have not yet found a definitive solution, however, lifestyle is known to affect the chances of developing this disease.

So simple changes can make a difference, and while making them won’t guarantee that cancer won’t appear, it’s worth a try, because they substantially lower your risk of not only developing cancer, but other chronic diseases as well.

stay away from tobacco

The consumption of any type of tobacco almost inevitably leads to cancer. Smoking is linked to several types of cancer, including cancer of the lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, bladder, cervix, and kidney. While chewing tobacco has been linked to cancer of the oral cavity and pancreas.

Likewise, being a passive smoker could increase the risk of developing lung cancer.

The diet determines

A healthy diet is not a magic bullet, but it is significant in preventing cancer. The starting point is to base the diet on fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods, such as whole grains and beans.

Other guidelines are to eat lighter and leaner, choosing fewer products with refined sugars and fats of animal origin; reduce the consumption of processed meats and drink alcohol in moderation, which decreases the risk of developing various types of cancer, including breast, colon, lung, kidney and liver.

exercise

Physical activity, in addition to helping you control your weight, could, by itself, reduce the risk of developing breast and colon cancer. Also, its impact on maintaining a healthy weight translates into a reduced risk of developing various types of cancer, including breast, prostate, lung, colon, and kidney cancer.

As a general goal, you should include at least 30 minutes of physical activity in your daily routine and for substantial health benefits, at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity.

Protect yourself from the sun

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and one of the most preventable. Among the measures to avoid this is avoiding the sun between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, when the sun’s rays are strongest, and staying in the shade when you are outdoors.

On the other hand, wear sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats, cover exposed skin areas with loose-fitting, tightly woven clothing, opt for bright or dark colors that better reflect ultraviolet radiation, and apply plenty of sunscreen -with a SPF of at least 30 – even on cloudy days, are positive practices.

You should be aware that tanning beds and sunlamps are just as harmful as natural sunlight.

get vaccinated

Protection against certain viral infections is also part of cancer prevention. For example, hepatitis B increases the risk of developing liver cancer, so getting vaccinated against it is recommended for adults with health conditions or risky practices.

In turn, the vaccine against human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted disease that can cause cervical and other genital cancers, as well as squamous cell cancers of the head and neck, is recommended for girls and boys ages 11 and 12. year old.

Avoid risky behavior

Various risky behaviors can lead to infections which, in turn, could increase the risk of cancer. In this sense, maintaining safe sexual relations, limiting the number of sexual partners and using a condom decreases the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections.

HIV or AIDS patients are at increased risk of anal, liver, and lung cancer; Also, sharing needles with intravenous drug users can spread HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, which can increase the risk of liver cancer.

See a doctor regularly

Regular self-exams and examinations for various types of cancer, such as skin, colon, cervical, and breast cancers, can increase your chances of discovering cancer early, when treatment is most likely to be successful.

Screening is also recommended for some people at high risk for lung cancer.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



