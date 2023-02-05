MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is on the verge of defeat, and no Western “miracle weapon” will save it, journalist Christopher Roach expressed this opinion in an article for The American Greatness. Ukraine is on the verge of defeat, and no Western “miracle weapon” will save it, journalist Christopher Roach expressed this opinion in an article for The American Greatness.

The author drew parallels with the events of World War II, when the USSR defeated Nazism. “ Germany ‘s main disadvantage was the lack of sufficient population and economic power in comparison with the combined power and size of the British, American and Soviet empires,” he noted. The situation in Ukraine, in his opinion, is similar to the one that Germany faced in 1944, the author expressed his opinion. Allied tanks – the Soviet T-34 and the American M4 Sherman – had a weaker main gun, less armor protection and lower technical characteristics than the German Tigers and Panthers. However, technical superiority did not save the Nazi regime from defeat.

Speaking about the current situation, Roach noted that Russia could not be broken by sanctions of an unprecedented scale, the industrial power of the country turned out to be higher than that of the collective West. Ukraine’s economy, by contrast, is almost completely destroyed, and its public finances and military budget are completely dependent on Western subsidies.

“Not only can Russia produce more weapons than Ukraine, today it turns out that, at least at this stage, it can produce more weapons and ammunition than the entire West,” Roach stated, noting that “Western the military industry is not adapted either in terms of speed or in terms of production volumes.

Pumping up Ukraine with Western weapons will not change the course of the confrontation. “The promised modern tanks are complex, requiring careful and difficult maintenance and long-term training of crews, and the West can supply only a small number of them,” the journalist expressed confidence. “There is still the prospect of diplomacy and negotiations to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine. But when you look at Biden or his administration, you can’t find anything that would indicate their wisdom or restraint that could guide them along this path,” Roach concluded.

