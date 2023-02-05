Violence in South Sudan leaves at least 27 dead | News

A retaliatory attack carried out by rebels from the National Salvation Front (NAS) left at least 27 dead and two injured in Kajo-keji county (Central Equatoria, South Sudan), local media reported on Friday. .

The attack targeted suspected cattle farmers in Bor county who had killed 21 villagers to avenge six fellow believers killed by NAS members, said the region’s commissioner, Phanuel Dumo Jame Lokajasuk.

The event took place the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, who arrived in South Sudan on Friday from the Democratic Republic of Congo leading an ecumenical peace pilgrimage.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



