Train derailment causes huge fire in Ohio, USA | News

A large fire spread this Friday in the US town of East Palestine, in the state of Ohio, as a result of a train derailment, local media reported.

Given the danger, the local authorities decided to evacuate the residents near the area of ​​the accident. According to the statement, “evacuation has been ordered in an area within 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of the James St. junction.”

“We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine, and we are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams,” the Norfolk Southern railway company said.

A fiery train derailment in East Palestine, OH is sending enough smoke into the atmosphere, that it can be seen on our weather Radar. That smoke is drifting into Beaver County.

Meanwhile, the fire is spewing so much smoke into the atmosphere that it can be seen on KDKA-TV’s weather radar, said Ray Petelin, the channel’s meteorologist.





