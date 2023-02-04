Russia to respond to new Canadian sanctions, ambassador to Ottawa says

WASHINGTON, February 3 – RIA Novosti. Russia will respond to the new sanctions imposed by Canada against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, a number of journalists and artists, Russian Ambassador to this country Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti.
“The answer will be, we always act on the principle of reciprocity – symmetrically, asymmetrically, but for every unfriendly action that we look with regret on the part of the current Canadian authorities, we will respond,” he said.
Stepanov added that Russian diplomats included in the embassy a collection of songs by Nadezhda Babkina, which was included in the updated sanctions list. “We listen to it throughout the working day,” he said.
