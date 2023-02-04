US for the first time transferred confiscated Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 3 – RIA Novosti. The The United States transferred more than five million dollars to the needs of Ukraine, which were confiscated from the Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev, CNN reports with reference to the American Minister of Justice Merrick Garland and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Kostin.

This is the first time that US authorities have seized the assets of Russians under sanctions, and the first time that funds are sent to help Ukraine.

“I have approved the first transfer of confiscated Russian assets for use in Ukraine,” Garland was quoted as saying by CNN.

This statement was confirmed by his Ukrainian colleague. The funds, according to him, will go to the reconstruction of the country.

We are talking about the amount of 5,379,876 dollars and 94 cents, which were kept in Malofeev’s account with Sunflower Bank. He came under US sanctions in 2014, and then again in April 2022 for actions allegedly aimed at undermining the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow , freezing, in particular, about half of its foreign exchange reserves. Speaking about the possibility of transferring the frozen finances of Russia to Kyiv, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, said that the United States and Europe, once appropriated what does not belong to them, will lose the trust of the owners. He also noted that the confiscation of property, arrests of aircraft, property, sanctions against Russian businessmen demonstrate the collapse of the sanctity of private property in the West and the danger of doing business there.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people. According to the head of state, Washington and Brussels actually defaulted on their obligations to Moscow , freezing its foreign exchange reserves.