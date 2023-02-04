Road accident leaves 17 dead and several injured in Tanzania | News

At least 17 people were killed and 12 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a minibus in Tanzania’s northern Korogwe district in the Tanga region, a regional official said.

Tanga Commissioner Omary Mgumba said in a statement that the minibus was carrying 26 people from Dar es Salaam to Moshi in the Kilimanjaro region to bury a relative when the accident occurred on Friday night.

The truck collided head-on with the minibus after its driver failed to take precautions when passing another vehicle, Mgumba said.

He reported that 10 of the injured were taken to the Tanga Regional Government Hospital for treatment, while two others were being treated at the Korogwe District Hospital. The dead are being identified.

An eyewitness pointed out that the coffin had opened due to the impact of the accident, exposing the lifeless body of the deceased.

“I was going to the farm when I heard people screaming. When I got closer, I saw an open casket and injured people piled onto a bus. We managed to get some of the rubble out,” said Nashon Kizenga, a resident of Mombo village.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



