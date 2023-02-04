Media: London plans to declare Wagner a terrorist organization

MOSCOW, February 3 – RIA Novosti. The British Home Office is developing plans to formally designate the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, according to the Telegraph newspaper. The British Home Office is developing plans to formally designate the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

According to the publication, due to the recognition of the group as a terrorist organization, it will be a criminal act in Britain to belong to Wagner, attend its events, as well as publicly wear its symbols.

January 23, 12:38 The Kremlin responded to the recognition of the Wagner group as terrorists in the United States

It is noted that discussions about assigning such a status to the group are in the early stages. However, according to sources, the final decision on this issue will be made faster than in the case of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the UK is considering declaring the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) a terrorist organization against the background of the execution in Iran for spying for the UK Alireza Akbari.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, said at a briefing that Washington would impose sanctions against the Wagner group, and the Treasury would recognize it as an “international criminal organization.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the US recognition of the Wagner group as a criminal organization does not have any significance for Russia or for the group itself.