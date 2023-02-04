US intends to remove China’s balloon from its space, said Blinken

WASHINGTON, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The United States is focusing on removing the Chinese balloon from its airspace, and it is premature to announce any other steps in connection with the incident, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Friday.
“The first step is to make this reconnaissance balloon disappear from our airspace, we are focused on this. I think it is very important that the Chinese side heard about this from me directly. It would be premature for me to consider any other specific steps while (the balloon) remains in our airspace. Again, the number one task is to remove it,” Blinken said during a press conference.
Thus, the head of American diplomacy answered the question of what consequences this incident will have on the further development of the Sino-American dialogue.
On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon had been spotted over the United States. The military said it belongs to China. The administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in US sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged not to speculate on the topic of “Chinese spy balloon”. The Foreign Ministry said that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States.
