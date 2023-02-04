Blinken found it difficult to name new dates for his visit to China

WASHINGTON, February 4 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was not ready to announce new dates for his future visit to Beijing while the situation with the Chinese balloon detected in the airspace of the country remains unresolved.
“This visit will take place when the conditions are right for it. I do not intend to give specific dates or dates, as we are focused on getting this ongoing problem resolved. The first step, as I said, is to eliminate reconnaissance balloon from our airspace,” Blinken said during a press conference.
On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon had been spotted over the United States. The military said it belongs to China. The administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in US sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged not to speculate on the topic of “Chinese spy balloon”. The Foreign Ministry said that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States.
