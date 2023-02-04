Russia and Ukraine confirm prisoner exchange | News

Russia and Ukraine announced this Saturday that there has been a new exchange of prisoners of war, which includes the remains of a British volunteer and a New Zealander who died while fighting alongside the Ukrainian forces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia takes control of the town of Blagadatnoye in Donetsk

From the Ministry of Defense it was reported that a group of 63 Russian soldiers, which includes people of a “sensitive category”, returned from the territory controlled by kyiv.

“The group of released Russian soldiers was possible thanks to the mediation efforts of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates,” the ministry said.

���� �������� 63 Russian prisoners released by Ukraine after complex negotiation process

Among Russian soldiers released are troops of sensitive category, whose exchange was possible thanks to mediation of UAE – Russian MoD

Ukraine has not commented on this exchange yet. pic.twitter.com/aziQlyYEnC

— AZ �������� (@AZgeopolitics)

February 4, 2023

Ukrainian authorities announced the release of 116 Ukrainian soldiers and security forces in a prisoner exchange with Russia, a group that includes “defenders” of Mariupol, Kherson and Bakhmut.

“We have managed to return our people, our heroes,” Ukraine’s top presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

According to that source, there are 87 soldiers from the armed forces in the group, while the rest are members of the national police, the border guard service and emergency services.

Along with the release of these soldiers, the bodies of two dead foreign volunteers, identified as Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, were returned to Ukraine in the operation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source