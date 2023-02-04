Pushkov predicted the consequences of the scandal with the Chinese balloon over the United States

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The scandal over the Chinese balloon in the sky over the United States will have deeper and far-reaching consequences for relations between Washington and Beijing, said Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.
On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon had been spotted over the United States. The military said it belongs to China. The administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in US sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken. Beijing said that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States.
The situation, the politician is sure, will not be limited to postponing the visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing.
“This will primarily affect the perception of China and its technological capabilities in the United States,” Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
The senator also noted that if official Washington had accepted Beijing‘s explanation that it was a civilian scientific apparatus, they would hardly have decided to postpone Blinken’s trip.
