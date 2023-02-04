Blinken: the scandal with the balloon deprived China of the opportunity to build relations with the United States

WASHINGTON, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The situation with a Chinese balloon flying over the United States undermined the possibility of building the foundation of relations between Washington and Beijing, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
In the United States, the planned visit of the head of the State Department to China was postponed earlier.
“It created conditions that undermined the purpose of the visit, in particular the ongoing efforts to build a foundation for relations… I can only imagine how China would react if they were on the other side,” Blinken told reporters.
At the same time, the Secretary of State found it difficult to name new dates for the visit to China, noting that it would take place when “suitable conditions arise for him.” Blinken called the “elimination” of the Chinese balloon from US airspace the first step along this path.
On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon, which belongs to China, was noticed over the United States. He flew in from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada and reached the state of Montana. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The US administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department head Anthony Blinken. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged not to speculate on the topic of “Chinese spy balloon”. The Foreign Ministry said that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States.
Yesterday, 19:26
State Department says US still believes China‘s balloon is spy balloon
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked