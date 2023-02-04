Report reveals that Israel killed 224 Palestinians in 2022 | News

The annual report of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, cited by the WAFA agency, revealed on Thursday that Israeli settlers and the Israeli Army killed 224 Palestinians by firing a firearm in 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli planes launch new attack on Gaza Strip

The figure includes 53 minors and 17 women. Among the children, eight were under 10 years old and 45 between 11 and 17 years old.

The largest number of Palestinians killed by Israelis were between the ages of 18 and 29 (108), while 27 were between the ages of 30 and 39; 19 between 40 and 49; 11 between 50 and 59 and five were over 60.

SERIOUS: A Palestinian prevents an attack by Israeli settlers against the Church of the Flagellation in the Old City of Jerusalem, early today. This is not the first attack by settlers against holy places, and without being penalized by the occupation authorities. pic.twitter.com/Hw44v15yNh

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 2, 2023

By territories, where there were the most murders was in occupied Jerusalem with 171, followed by the Gaza Strip, with 53.

By cities, in Jenin 57 were killed, while in Nablus 33 Palestinians lost their lives by Zionist shots; 23 in Ramallah; 19 in Jerusalem; 14 in Bethlehem and 13 in Hebron.

Likewise, the Palestinian health entity recorded 10,587 Palestinians injured by occupation forces, while August was the month with the most injuries, with 589.

Last year, the Ministry documented 177 attacks on Palestinian patients, doctors and health facilities by Israel; Of these, 83 were against patients and injured, 173 affected health personnel, 97 ambulances and nine hospitals.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source