Chinese balloon approaching base with B-2 “stealth” aircraft

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt said a Chinese balloon was approaching Whiteman Air Force Base, where B-2 strategic stealth bombers are based. Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt said a Chinese balloon was approaching Whiteman Air Force Base, where B-2 strategic stealth bombers are based.

As Schmitt tweeted, the idea that a Chinese “spy balloon” is “right now” heading for Whiteman Base, “home of the stealth bombers,” is “absolutely unbelievable.”

Yesterday, 20:34 The Pentagon did not see a military threat from a Chinese balloon

“No American should put up with this. I don’t,” the senator said.

At the same time, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson complained on Twitter that he had not received data from the White House regarding reports of a Chinese balloon that “now flies” over the state.

“We haven’t heard any explanation or plans to eliminate it. Why was this balloon allowed to reach our heart? Why wasn’t it destroyed? We will be in contact with our Missouri National Guard, law enforcement and security partners, to keep the Missourians safe,” he added.

Whiteman is a major military air base where the 509th Bomber Wing of the US 8th Air Force is based, it is the only unit armed with B-2 Spirit strategic bombers. It is the only airbase where all 20 US B-2s are permanently based.

On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon had been spotted over the United States . The military said it belongs to China . He flew in from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada and reached the state of Montana. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The US administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department head Anthony Blinken. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged not to speculate on the topic of “Chinese spy balloon”. The Foreign Ministry said that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States