Crime rate rises in Japan for the first time in 20 years | News

Japan‘s crime rate increased for the first time in 20 years in 2022, the Asian country’s National Police Agency reported.

According to the official entity‘s registry, 601,389 crimes were recorded throughout the year, which represents an increase of 5.9 percent compared to 2021.

The text detailed that the most serious crimes, which include murders, increased by 8.1 percent (9,536 throughout the year), while domestic violence and abuse of minors also exceeded historical records.

Likewise, in 2022, 115,730 cases of abuse against infants were recorded, which ended in police investigations or child care centers.

Domestic violence, for its part, reached the alarming figure of 84,493 cases last year.

Regarding the relaxation of the measures imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, street crime increased by 14.4 percent compared to 2021.

Harassment also registered a notable increase and 19,129 new cases were registered by the national police in 2022.

