Western countries called on Iran to comply with the comprehensive safeguards agreement

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The France, The United States Germany and Britain, in connection with the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the nuclear facility in Iranian Fordow, called on Iran to comply with international obligations and cooperate with the agency.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a confidential report of the organization that came into its possession, reported that IAEA inspectors during a visit to the Fordow nuclear plant in Iran found that the configuration of the centrifuges did not correspond to the previously declared one.

“This unannounced change (made by Iran) is inconsistent with Iran’s obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement… We call on Iran to comply with all legally binding international obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA and to cooperate fully with the Agency,” the joint statement reads. countries’ statements.

Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi said earlier that the IAEA report on the nuclear facility in Iran’s Fordow is based on outdated information and an erroneous judgment by one of the agency’s inspectors.