Serbian parliament approves government report on Kosovo

BELGRADE, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The Assembly (parliament) of Serbia, after two days of debate with the participation of President Aleksandar Vučić, approved by a majority of votes the government’s annual report on the negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija and the situation in the region, the voting was broadcast by the press service of the Legislative Assembly.

In Belgrade, on Thursday and Friday, a special meeting of the parliament was held with the only point – the consideration of the report “On the negotiation process with the provisional structures in Pristina from September 1 to January 15, 2022.” On the first day, the head of state participated in 11 hours of debates with deputies, on the second day the debates lasted over 10 hours.

On Thursday, the meeting began with an action of the right-wing patriotic opposition “No capitulation” against the West’s plan for a settlement in the region. During the debate, the atmosphere in the hall heated up several times, shouts from the seats turned into personal insults. The deputies of the right-wing opposition parties stood up noisily and at one point moved towards the presidium, where Vucic is located, but it didn’t come to assault, after the crush in the center of the hall, the speeches continued.

The President of Serbia announced to the parliamentarians 10 points of the program of the country’s leadership in the face of external pressure. Among them are the preservation of peace and stability, the demand to form a Community of Serb Communities in Kosovo and Metohija, ensuring the security of Kosovo Serbs, attracting foreign investment to Serbia, and so on.

Vučić repeatedly and clearly repeated that he “will never recognize the independence of Kosovo and is against the entry of Pristina into the UN.”

He also stated that Belgrade will continue the policy of military neutrality and “will try to hold out without imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation as long as it can.” The conflict in Ukraine, in his opinion, is growing into the Third World War, and Western countries are increasing pressure on Serbia due to their refusal to support anti-Russian sanctions.

“Russia has begun to fight better, and the conflict in Ukraine will last. I’m afraid that the war will be even harder, with a larger scale and consequences,” Vucic warned the deputies, but noted that it is important to have a permanent member of the UN Security Council on your side and advocated maintaining good relations with Russia and China

As a result, on the night of Saturday, 154 out of 186 parliamentarians present voted for the report of the Cabinet, 23 were against, in total there are 250 seats in the Serbian Assembly.

Vucic said earlier that the country’s authorities have not yet agreed and signed the latest Western proposals for a settlement in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, which involve the gradual entry of the territory into the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the UN without Belgrade’s formal recognition of independence. He also noted that it is no longer correct to call this plan “Franco-German” since it is being promoted by both Brussels and the United States . At the same time, the content of the West’s proposal is not disclosed in detail.