Media: Pakistan blocks Wikipedia due to ‘blasphemous’ content

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The Wikipedia website was blocked in Pakistan after the service failed to comply with the authorities' request to remove "blasphemous" content, Bloomberg reports.

Earlier, the country’s telecommunications authority asked the site’s management to remove “blasphemous” content within 48 hours.

“Pakistan has blocked Wikipedia services… after the platform failed to remove ‘blasphemous’ content,” the agency said.

It is noted that the management will consider the possibility of unblocking the site if Wikipedia complies with its requirements.

Bloomberg recalls that Pakistani laws allow the death penalty for those convicted of insulting Islam.