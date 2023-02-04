Pope urges young Congolese to build a better future | News

Pope Francis called on the young Congolese on Thursday to work for a better future and to drive away corruption from the administration in all instances of the African nation.

Pope Francis arrives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

In an act held at the Martyrs stadium in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Supreme Pontiff was received with cheers and music by more than 65,000 people.

During his address, the head of the Vatican State called to work towards unity and leave out all kinds of individualism and tribalism, for the good of that country and of Africa in general.

“You are indispensable and responsible for your church and your country. You belong to a larger story that calls you to be an actor,” the highest representative of the Catholic Church told the faithful gathered there.

Also on this day, Francis held a meeting with priests and religious in that nation’s Notre-Dame Cathedral, in which he invited ecclesiastical representatives not to give in to immobility and worldly comfort.

This, the first visit by a Supreme Pontiff since that of John Paul II in 1985, was also marked by the meeting that took place the day before between Francis and victims of violence, an outrage that he called to stop immediately.

Likewise, the Pope expressed his indignation at the bloody and illegal exploitation of the wealth of the Congo.

