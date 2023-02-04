Media: US Senate wants to prevent nuclear cooperation between Russia and Iran

WASHINGTON, February 4 – RIA Novosti. Republicans in the Senate are hoping to pass a bill that would bar the US administration from renewing licenses that allow Russian-Iranian nuclear cooperation, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing sources familiar with the situation.

A version of the bill is now circulating in Republican circles and is expected to win their support. Previous attempts to pass the bill ended in failure.

The latest version of the bill could attract more bipartisan support in view of the growing congressional appetite to punish Russia for using Iranian weapons in Ukraine. We are talking about the interaction between Tehran and Moscow on the peaceful atom, which was allowed by the deal agreement on the Iranian nuclear program in 2015.

The bill, in particular, does not allow sanctions relief on Russian participation in nuclear energy projects in Iran, including the modernization of the nuclear reactor at the Arak nuclear power plant in Tehran, cooperation on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the supply of uranium, as well as the transportation and storage of the so-called heavy water from nuclear power plants.

In order for the bill to take effect, a similar document must be passed by the House of Representatives of Congress and then signed by the President of the United States

The previous US administration withdrew from the JCPOA, after which it was announced the termination of all exemptions from sanctions for the Iranian peaceful atom, except for the 1st power unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The issuance of licenses allowing Tehran’s international cooperation on peaceful atom, including allowing Russian, Chinese and European companies to such projects, was restored in early February 2022 in order to intensify negotiations on the resumption of the JCPOA. The license will expire soon.