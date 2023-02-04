MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The conflict in Ukraine has had little effect on the lives of Russians who actively support the special operation, according to NRK correspondent Gro Holm, who returned to work in The conflict in Ukraine has had little effect on the lives of Russians who actively support the special operation, according to NRK correspondent Gro Holm, who returned to work in Moscow for the first time since the 1990s.

According to the journalist, almost nothing in Moscow reminds of the special operation: only the letter Z at the entrance to Gorky Park and an exhibition about the children of Donbass on Stary Arbat. The latter fact caused indignation in Holm, because in this way, in her opinion, “aggression is justified.”

Speaking about the sanctions, the correspondent noted that many foreign brands, in particular – IKEA, Hennes & Mauritz, Zara and others have left the market. However, the situation is saved by “parallel imports”, going mainly through Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey. “And sales are going strong,” says Holm.

Holm also noted the significant development of online commerce. “Everything – from cars to toilet paper, cinnamon and fish – can be ordered online. In Moscow , door-to-door delivery very often does not cost a dime,” she admitted.

“So, if there is a desire, you can easily live as if everything is the same as before,” the journalist summed up.

During the entire period of armed aggression by Ukraine in the DPR, according to the information of the Ombudsman of the Republic Daria Morozova, 126 children were killed.

Earlier, a correspondent for the German newspaper FAZ in Moscow , Katharina Wagner, published an article on the consequences of Western sanctions, in which she admitted that the shelves in stores were still full, but at the same time made a strange conclusion, doubting the ability of Russians to buy such common products as chocolate and coffee of famous brands.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow . Restrictive measures primarily affected the banking sector and high-tech products. Many brands have announced their withdrawal from Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.