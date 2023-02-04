Strike paralyzes rail transport in the UK | News

A rail drivers’ strike leaves the UK without trains for most of today as Aslef union drivers stage their second 24-hour strike this week.

Workers strike for better pay in the UK

Drivers will go on strike as part of the long-running pay dispute at 14 train operating companies, leaving passengers facing disruption across the UK and joining other sectors on strike for months.

Most of the larger operators have said that they will not be able to operate any trains during the day. Railway companies have warned that morning services on many lines may also be disrupted on Saturday as trains may be out of position after the strike.

Aslef’s eighth day of nationwide action follows a similar 24-hour strike on Wednesday. No rail union has scheduled more strikes, although Aslef warned that more dates could be announced and said this week that negotiations on the wage dispute had “regressed”.

Aslef rejected an initial offer last month from negotiators for rail operators’ body Rail Delivery Group (RDG) of 8 percent for two years with conditions, which the union’s assistant general secretary Simon Weller said was “designed to fail.”

Weller claimed that members were angered by the offer, which was well below inflation, and were pressing union leaders for stronger labor action.

However, other unions may be closer to being established. The RMT, whose members have organized most of the national strikes in the last year, is considering a revised offer from Network Rail.

Network Rail, which is responsible for the UK’s rail infrastructure, told staff this week it had added new proposals in a written offer to the union, though the total amount of money is understood to have been unchanged since the deal rejected by RMT members in a consultation before Christmas.

