February 4 is celebrated annually as World Cancer Day.

It was established by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in order to draw the attention of the world community to this global problem.

On February 4, 2000, at the World Summit on Cancer in the New Millennium in Paris , the Paris Charter on Cancer Control was adopted, aimed at promoting cancer research, cancer prevention, and improving patient care. The document refers to the establishment of World Cancer Day.

Every year World Cancer Day has its own theme. The slogan of the 2022-2024 campaign is Closing the gap in cancer care.

Cancer is a general term for a large group of diseases that can affect any part of the body. The hallmark of cancer is the rapid formation of abnormal cells that grow beyond their normal boundaries and are able to invade nearby parts of the body and spread to other organs, a process called metastasis. Metastases are one of the main causes of death from cancer. As a result of the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in the course of a multi-stage process, a precancerous lesion turns into a malignant tumor. These changes occur as a result of the interaction between human genetic factors and three categories of external factors: physical carcinogens (ultraviolet and ionizing radiation), chemical carcinogens (asbestos, tobacco smoke components, aflatoxins – food contaminants and arsenic – a pollutant of drinking water), biological carcinogens ( infections caused by certain viruses, bacteria or parasites).

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2020, 19.3 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the world , 10 million people died. The most common type of cancer in the world is breast cancer, followed by lung cancer. This is followed by colon and rectal cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer and stomach cancer. The IARC estimates that cancer will overtake cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of premature death in most countries this century.

According to expert forecasts, by 2040 the incidence of cancer will almost double, to 30.2 million new cases.

In pediatric oncology, the most common tumor is neuroblastoma, a malignant tumor that develops from embryonic neuroblasts of the sympathetic nervous system.

There are two ways to detect cancer early – early diagnosis and screening (systematic diagnosis of a tumor at an early stage).

According to oncologists, at the initial stage, almost all tumors can be treated, and in 99% of cases they can be cured surgically.

Starting from the age of 50, every person should be examined by an oncologist at least once a year. A woman should visit a gynecologist, proctologist and mammologist, a man should take an X-ray of the lungs, examine the stomach, colon and prostate gland. These screenings are an early approach to detecting cancer.

According to Oleg Kit, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, General Director of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “National Medical Cancer Research Center of Oncology” of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, all of the above activities: prevention, medical examination, screening – serve the same purpose and are inseparable from each other. Creating conditions for early detection, regular informing and personal understanding of each person of the need to regularly check their health in the absence of complaints will help to establish a diagnosis in a timely manner and provide specialized medical care.

According to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, in Russia every year about 600 thousand people are diagnosed with cancer for the first time, about four million people are registered with dispensaries.

In November 2017, the Russian Federation approved the National Strategy to Combat Cancer until 2030, aimed at developing and implementing a set of measures for the prevention and control of oncological diseases, and reducing overall mortality from oncology.

Since October 2018, the National Healthcare Project has begun its work, the structure of which includes the Federal Project Fighting Cancer.

All these years, the mechanism of a three-level system of oncological care has been gradually built up, which would cover the entire country and bring care closer to the patient, regardless of where he lives.

As part of the national project to combat cancer, outpatient cancer care centers are being formed. In total, 500 such centers should be created during the period of the national project. According to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, the plan has been implemented by 90% (data as of December 2022).

In recent years, more than 200 medical organizations in the regions have been re-equipped – more than nine thousand units of medical equipment have been purchased and put into operation. About 300 CT and MRI machines were purchased and put into operation for federal and regional centers.

On January 1, 2022, a new procedure for the provision of oncological care came into force in Russia. The task of the new order is to strengthen the oncology service in Russia and provide correct, timely and modern treatment. According to the document, medical care for cancer patients should be provided according to uniform standards, regardless of the region of residence. Another important goal is to ensure the continuity of diagnosis and treatment.

Since 2020, medical workers receive special payments for diagnosed oncological diseases in patients. When confirming the diagnosis of a disease that was discovered during a medical examination or medical examination, additional funding is sent from the CHI fund for each such case to a medical organization, and the organization, in turn, pays money to employees.

Today, doctors have all the modern technologies for the treatment of oncological diseases in their arsenal. Currently, cancer is not a sentence: it is a disease that can be dealt with, that they know how to treat.