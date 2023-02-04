At least eight migrants die near the Italian coast | News

Italian authorities confirmed this Friday the death of eight African migrants who were traveling aboard a boat found in the Mediterranean Sea 75 kilometers from the southern island of Lampedusa where 50 people were trying to reach the European country.

In a statement, the mayor of the island of Lampedusa, Filippo Mannino, specified that five men and three women died, including a pregnant woman. Similarly, among the survivors, two pregnant women were reported.

The deaths occurred presumably due to low temperatures. However, the corresponding autopsy will be carried out on the bodies of the deceased, which will take place in the morgue of the Casa Pisana cemetery.

A Coast Guard spokesman told international media that two other people died on the trip. It is about a child under four months old, thrown into the sea by his mother after dying, and a man who tried to recover the baby’s body and drowned in the attempt.

The migrants, from Mali, the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Niger, left the Tunisian coast last Saturday in the town of Sfax, aboard a boat only six meters long.

“Voilà ce que nous devenons. Une femme désespérée sur un bateau à 42 miles de #Lampedusa Jette à la mer son bébé de 4 mois mort de froid dans la nuit. Un homme plonge pour le récupérer et se noie. Elle décède également quelques heures + tard. Et maintenant passons à la Bourse.”

February 3, 2023

Last year, 104,061 migrants landed on the Italian coast, which represents a considerable increase compared to 2021, when 67,034 were registered.

During the course of this year, approximately 5,000 migrants have arrived in Italy, most of them from the African continent, who follow one of the deadliest migratory routes in the world.





