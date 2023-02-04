In the United States, the senator was sharply besieged, who demanded the F-16 for Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized US Senator Lindsey Graham for demanding that the Pentagon send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized US Senator Lindsey Graham for demanding that the Pentagon send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The journalist called Graham the most “aggressive” “liberal Republican” in the US Senate, who considers Ukraine’s borders much more important than the US’s own borders.

“Equipment of the Ukrainian army with F-16 fighters would mean America’s direct involvement in the conflict against nuclear-armed Russia,” Carlson warned. This, he said, is “a direct and possibly a very short path” to a nuclear exchange.

“This is insanity, real insanity. But it is also a statement of the position of Lindsey Graham. He is a completely convinced neo-conservative,” he said.

According to the journalist, Graham only cares about neo-conservative politics and “nothing else”, while he has no children, and “he does not care about the future.”

The media previously reported that certain representatives of the US administration are lobbying for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. US President Joe Biden previously answered “no” to a question from journalists whether F-16s would be delivered to the Ukrainian military. At the same time, French leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine. The media also wrote that Paris is studying Kyiv’s request for the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Russia previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States , due to arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.