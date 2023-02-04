The historian analyzed the cancellation of Blinken’s visit to China

WASHINGTON, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The cancellation of the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing after the discovery of a Chinese balloon in American airspace was a disproportionate and absurd reaction, Dan Lazar, a well-known historian and political commentator, told RIA Novosti.
On Friday, the head of American diplomacy announced that in connection with the incident with the PRC balloon, he had decided to postpone a visit to the Chinese capital scheduled for Sunday. Blinken said the United States informed China of the move at various levels. At the same time, the Secretary of State refused to announce new dates, making it clear that it would be premature to talk about this before the resolution of the current incident.
“The US response was an overreaction. It’s absurd to cancel an important diplomatic trip over such a small thing. Kevin McCarthy’s words that China “has taken a destabilizing action by blatantly trampling on US sovereignty and President Joe Biden cannot remain silent” – even worse and show what kind of pranksters Republicans really are,” commented Lazar.
“I have said this before, but I really think so: the liberal capitalist order is self-destructing. Whatever the war in Ukraine, a military clash with China would be many times worse. However, it already seems inevitable,” the agency’s interlocutor added.
In turn, retired military and Pentagon analyst Winslow Wheeler regards the postponement of Blinken’s visit to Beijing as a positive decision, since otherwise he would have risked further complicating the already difficult relations between the two countries.
“Thank God, Blinken canceled his trip to China – he would certainly anger the Chinese, exacerbating all the unresolved problems between us,” Wheeler told RIA Novosti.
