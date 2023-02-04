The Pentagon announced another Chinese balloon over Latin America

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. Another Chinese balloon flies over Latin America, CNN reports, citing a statement by the US Department of Defense.
“We are receiving information about a balloon flying over Latin America. We estimate that this is another Chinese reconnaissance balloon,” Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said in a statement.
According to a US official, this balloon does not appear to be heading towards the US at the moment.
On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon had been spotted over the United States. The military said it belongs to China. The administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in US sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged not to speculate on the topic of “Chinese spy balloon”. The Foreign Ministry said that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States.
