Myanmar Military Junta Imposes Martial Law on 37 More Townships | News

Amid ongoing clashes between the government and resistance forces, Myanmar’s military junta declared martial law in 37 more townships across the country on Friday, two years after the coup that brought them to power.

Widespread protests in Myanmar to commemorate coup anniversary

The military junta ordered on Thursday to impose martial law in areas where fighting between the Myanmar army and resistance forces has intensified.

Tanintharyi region, five townships in Bago region, Ye township in Mon state, Kyainseikgyi and Kawkareik townships in Karen state, four townships in Karenni state, five townships in Magway region, ten townships in the Sagaing region and seven townships in Chin state are among the new areas where martial law has been imposed.

The latest development came just a day after the military junta extended the state of emergency for another six months on Wednesday, citing the public order situation in the country.

Earlier, on November 1, 2021, the military imposed martial law in the Mandalay and Yangon regions following the overthrow of the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a military coup after her party, the National League for Democracy, won the national elections on November 1, 2020.

However, when the population began demonstrations of discontent and opposition to the military coup, the Army took action against the anti-coup protesters who were demanding the release of elected parliamentarians and the reopening of Parliament.

According to a recent United Nations (UN) report, at least 2,890 people have lost their lives at the hands of the military and those who worked with them since the military took power (this c.

Under martial law, all power of the judiciary is transferred to the leader of the military coup, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, and his commanders.

Hlaing told the National Defense and Security Council on Wednesday that only 198 of the country’s 330 municipalities are currently “stable and peaceful,” according to media reports.





