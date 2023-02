In Poland, they told when Western armored vehicles will be “grinded” in Ukraine

Earlier, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, announced that it would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow the supply of German tanks to other countries that have them. Germany at the first stage plans to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. The United States also announced the dispatch to Ukraine of a battalion complex – 31 units – of modern Abrams tanks of its own production. At the same time, the White House said that the delivery of Abrams will take “many months.” Earlier, the leadership of Poland announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Prior to this, Warsaw had already transferred about 250 T-72 tanks to Kyiv.