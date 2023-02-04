MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The armored vehicles transferred by the West will be enough for Ukraine for one quarter of battles, such an opinion was expressed by Polish political scientist Christian Kholashchinsky.
“When we collect all the equipment that we hear about being handed over, it turns out to be about 150-170 tanks, military vehicles. We know that over these 342 days Ukraine has lost about 550 vehicles of various types, so 170 vehicles that should maybe enough for a quarter,” he said on Radio Maryja.
The confrontation in Ukraine, Kholashchinsky emphasized, will “grind” any equipment.
Earlier, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, announced that it would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow the supply of German tanks to other countries that have them. Germany at the first stage plans to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. The United States also announced the dispatch to Ukraine of a battalion complex – 31 units – of modern Abrams tanks of its own production. At the same time, the White House said that the delivery of Abrams will take “many months.” Earlier, the leadership of Poland announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Prior to this, Warsaw had already transferred about 250 T-72 tanks to Kyiv.
Yesterday, 19:00
Poland is recruiting those wishing to join the “tank coalition” for Ukraine
Russia previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked