American border guards humiliated Biden after balloon scandal

MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. The US Border Patrol Union published a “stinging” post against the administration of President Joe Biden after a Chinese balloon was discovered over the country’s territory.
“China is watching our border more closely than the Biden administration,” the National Border Services Council (NBPC) tweeted.
Chinese balloon approaching base with B-2 “stealth” aircraft
As the New York Post notes, the ironic tweet was published against the backdrop of a migration crisis, as a result of which a record number of illegal migrants flooded into the United States. In 2022, the number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States reached almost 2.4 million people, up from 450,000 two years earlier.
The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) is a union formed in 1967 that represents agents and support personnel of the United States Border Patrol. It is affiliated with the American Federation of Public Employees.
On Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said that a reconnaissance balloon had been spotted over the United States. The military said it belongs to China. He flew in from the Aleutian Islands through Canada. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The US administration declared the presence of a foreign intelligence apparatus in sovereign airspace “unacceptable” and canceled an upcoming visit to Beijing by State Department head Anthony Blinken. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged not to speculate on the topic of “spy balloon”, the department noted that the balloon seriously deviated from the route due to the wind, Beijing regrets that it was over the United States.
Blinken: the scandal with the balloon deprived China of the opportunity to build relations with the United States
