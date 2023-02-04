Eurasian Economic Union enhances its integration and cooperation | News

Delegations from the member and observer countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE) met this Friday at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held in Almaty, a city in Kazakhstan, focused on promoting economic and trade integration.

The representatives addressed current issues of Eurasian integration, among which the bloc’s internal market, the financing of industrial cooperation, the development of the agro-industrial complex, technical regulation and energy cooperation stand out.

The Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, pointed out that this year Moscow assumed the presidency of the UEE and placed the unity of the member countries as the main point in order to turn the organization into one of the most powerful poles in the world.

“Our goal is to continue a dynamic and productive dialogue. Together we must do everything necessary to strengthen integration in all areas: in the political, economic, industrial, financial and technological spheres, ”he specified.

Regarding the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union and the United States, after its special military operation in Ukraine, he stressed that “the attempts of the collective West to impose its hegemony have already caused the rupture of the usual commercial ties and transport chains and logistics”.

However, he emphasized that despite this the bloc experienced “positive dynamics in several key areas. The production of agricultural products increased by more than 5 percent, the volume of construction works increased by 5.5 percent. Very good pace in the mining industry, as well as investment in fixed assets”.

In line, Mishustin reviewed that in December 2022, the UEE approved starting the negotiation to conclude a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates. In addition, talks for a free trade agreement with Indonesia began.

The meeting’s agenda included interventions or messages from observer nations, such as Cuba. The Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation, Manuel Marrero, affirmed in his telematic intervention that, as an observer State, Cuba reiterates its commitment to promote its insertion in this integration mechanism and “honor the condition that we received a little over two years ago.” , said.

“We will continue to advocate for the development and strengthening of relations with the Eurasian Economic Union, as a mutually beneficial association,” he added.

The Antillean premier pointed out that the immediate objective is the creation of an industrial park of the UEE based on a proposal from the Mariel Special Development Zone, in the west of the island, meanwhile, he pointed out that all members have already issued their approval.

Since December 2020, Cuba, together with Uzbekistan and Moldova, constitutes an Observer State of the UEE, an organization made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.





