MOSCOW, February 1 – RIA Novosti. The United States, with the help of biological laboratories, uses Ukrainians as guinea pigs, Turkish dikGAZETE columnist Erhan Altiparmak wrote.
He noted that the conduct of a special military operation made it possible to uncover a network of American biological laboratories in Ukraine.
“Maybe, even knowing about this American project, Zelensky deliberately went to sacrifice his people for the sake of these experiments? Apparently, Ukrainian politicians will not change their position in favor of the people and will continue to pursue a policy led by Washington,” the journalist was indignant .
In his opinion, the Ukrainians should solve the problem themselves and oppose the Americans, who use them as “guinea pigs.” Altyparmak also added that now the United States is moving biolaboratories to other countries, creating a real biological threat in the world.
In conclusion, he urged Ukrainians to think about who their true enemy really is.
Earlier, the head of the RKhBZ troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said that the United States was transferring the work of biological laboratories from Ukraine to Poland and the Baltic states. During the special operation, the Russian military discovered more than 20,000 documents confirming the Pentagon’s focus on creating biological weapons components and testing them on the population of Ukraine and other states along the perimeter of Russia’s borders.
Moscow has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
