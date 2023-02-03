Pope Francis begins pastoral visit to South Sudan | News

Pope Francis arrived this Friday in the city of Juba, capital of South Sudan, to complete a pastoral visit focused on promoting peace in that African nation, considered one of the poorest in the world and affected by the civil war (2013- 2020) and subsequent political violence.

The Supreme Pontiff traveled in the company of the heads of the churches of England and Scotland, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Iain Greenshields, respectively, as well as others.

After the formal reception at the air terminal, Bergoglio was received by the country’s president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, and various authorities. A private meeting was then held between the two dignitaries and then they met again in the Presidential Palace, after the Bishop of Rome toured the streets of the capital, an occasion on which thousands of people greeted him.

It is expected that this Friday the Pope will meet in the garden of the aforementioned government building with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

According to his agenda, Saturday includes a meeting with the bishops, priests, religious and seminarians at the Cathedral of Santa Teresa. He will then hold a meeting with the members of the Society of Jesus, at the headquarters of the Apostolic Nunciature.

That day’s program will be completed with a meeting with South Sudanese internally displaced persons (it is estimated that there are around two million people in this condition), in the Freedom Hall coliseum, and with an ecumenical prayer in the mausoleum dedicated to the rebel leader and who is considered the architect of national independence, John Garang.

Next Sunday, the last day in Juba, the Bishop of Rome will celebrate a Holy Mass and will return to the Vatican around 11:30 am local time.

The current journey, the 40th trip of Pope Francis since he was in charge of the Catholic Church, also took him for three days to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where, among other issues, he advocated the end of the internal armed conflict.

