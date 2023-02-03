MOSCOW, February 1 – RIA Novosti. The West tried to conduct a “mental blitzkrieg” in Russia, but failed, Andrei Ilnitsky, adviser to the defense minister, said in an article in Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine. The West tried to conduct a “mental blitzkrieg” in Russia, but failed, Andrei Ilnitsky, adviser to the defense minister, said in an article in Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine.

According to him, in February-March last year, the United States and its allies tried to arrange a lightning war in the economic and mental spheres, but made a mistake.

As the author explains, “mental blitzkrieg” consists in paralyzing the will of the enemy through influencing his elite and the media, in order to then destroy state institutions, disintegrate the army and power structures with their own hands. And if an armed blitzkrieg takes from 40 to 100 days, then in the mental sphere it will take a year or two to achieve the betrayal of the elites, and about 15 years to form a new identity among the population.

“The first act of the struggle did not bring success to the West, but led to the loss of the strategic initiative, to significant personnel and reputation damage for the fifth column,” writes Ilnitsky.

Nevertheless, he believes, the complete failure of the West can only be judged by mid-2024, when the elites and the population of Russia “finally come to an understanding of the impossibility of reaching an agreement with the West and returning everything” as it was “.

According to the author, the West made a mistake in revealing its true goals, but did not conduct preliminary preparation – did not create a beautiful, but deceitful alternative – and thereby violated the rules and logic of actions.

The fact that the West unleashed a mental war against Russia, Ilnitsky said back in 2021. According to him, this war has been going on for quite a long time, but only today it has become the most important tool of global confrontation. Moreover, the consequences of this war will not appear immediately, but at least in a generation.