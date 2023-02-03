ASEAN Foreign Ministers Summit Kicks Off in Jakarta, Indonesia | News

The summit of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began this Friday in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, where the representatives of the member states addressed regional security and stability, among other issues.

In this regard, the agenda proposed by the host nation established as a first point the approach of initiatives to strengthen the preparation of ASEAN in order to face the current challenges.

In this sense, the Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, called on the main powers not to use Southeast Asia as a stage to settle their differences and gain support.

For its part, Philippine diplomacy ratified its support for Timor-Leste’s full membership in the bloc made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said in a statement that he met in Jakarta with his East Timorese counterpart, Adaljiza Magno, to “promote our bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities within the ASEAN framework.”

In turn, the permanent representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, Nguyen Hai Bang, affirmed this Friday that the attendance of Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son constitutes a good opportunity to increase the role of the nation in the bloc.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers agreed to the implementation of the 5-Point Consensus and to engage all stakeholders to facilitate inclusive dialogue, synergize efforts of ASEAN with that of neighboring countries and the Special Envoy of the UN.

February 3, 2023

On the other hand, it is worth noting the absence of the Myanmar Foreign Minister, Than Shwe, due to the organization’s refusal to invite any member of the military junta that has governed that country since the beginning of February 2021.

Accordingly, the Indonesian foreign minister previously stated that “the Myanmar issue will not be allowed to take hostage the process of strengthening the development of the Asean community.”

The bloc founded in October 1967 constitutes the main forum for the countries of the region in order to strengthen economic, political and cultural cooperation by extending their relations with other integration spaces.





