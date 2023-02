In 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum, giving up the world ‘s third largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in exchange for a promise from other signatory countries to keep it safe. In the fall of 2022, the deputy head of the Russian delegation at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly (deals with disarmament and international security issues), Konstantin Vorontsov, said that Russia did not threaten and does not threaten Kyiv with nuclear weapons. According to him, at the same time, Kyiv’s statements about the possibility of revising Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, which would mean an attempt to acquire nuclear weapons to the detriment of the regime of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), aroused serious concern. Vorontsov also stated that Kyiv did not comply with the “Budapest obligations” for many years, did not comply with the Budapest Memorandum, according to him, and the United States and its partners, unceremoniously interfering in the affairs of Ukraine and neglecting its sovereignty.