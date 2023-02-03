In 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum, giving up the world‘s third largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in exchange for a promise from other signatory countries to keep it safe. In the fall of 2022, the deputy head of the Russian delegation at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly (deals with disarmament and international security issues), Konstantin Vorontsov, said that Russia did not threaten and does not threaten Kyiv with nuclear weapons. According to him, at the same time, Kyiv’s statements about the possibility of revising Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, which would mean an attempt to acquire nuclear weapons to the detriment of the regime of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), aroused serious concern. Vorontsov also stated that Kyiv did not comply with the “Budapest obligations” for many years, did not comply with the Budapest Memorandum, according to him, and the United States and its partners, unceremoniously interfering in the affairs of Ukraine and neglecting its sovereignty.
February 1, 04:06Special military operation in Ukraine
West transfers more offensive weapons to Ukraine, Naryshkin said
“We have not received full security support from the United States and the United Kingdom, other nuclear powers (under the Budapest Memorandum – ed.). This was a bad signal for all countries of the world who realized that in fact only nuclear weapons could save them from attack such an aggressor. That’s why we want to start this discussion. I don’t have a ready proposal for you, how it could look like,” Makeev said in an interview with Deutsche Welle*.
In June 2022, ex-Foreign Minister, ex-Minister of Defense of Poland, member of the European Parliament Radosław Sikorski argued that the West has the right to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons. Later, already in August, Alexander Trofimov, a representative of the Russian delegation at the NPT Review Conference, said that the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Kyiv would violate Ukraine’s obligations under the NPT and grossly undermine the nuclear nonproliferation regime. At the same time, Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at this Review Conference, noted that accusations against Russia of violating the Budapest Memorandum are untenable – its “legal foundation” was undermined long before 2014.
After the collapse of the USSR, Kyiv inherited a significant nuclear arsenal. However, in 1994, Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Britain signed the Budapest Memorandum, which served as an international agreement on security guarantees in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. In accordance with the agreement, the nuclear arsenal on the territory of Ukraine was eliminated, and the nuclear powers pledged to guarantee Kyiv’s security.
In February 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the Munich Conference that he would initiate negotiations between the participants in the memorandum. Then he said that if they do not take place or if there are no security guarantees for Kyiv as a result, “Ukraine will have every right to believe that the Budapest Memorandum does not work, and all package decisions of 1994 will be called into question.”
* Media acting as a foreign agent.
January 31, 12:12Special military operation in Ukraine
Plans for re-equipment of aviation revealed in Kyiv
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked