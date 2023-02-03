Ukraine wants to discuss its nuclear status, diplomat says

In June 2022, ex-Foreign Minister, ex-Minister of Defense of Poland, member of the European Parliament Radosław Sikorski argued that the West has the right to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons. Later, already in August, Alexander Trofimov, a representative of the Russian delegation at the NPT Review Conference, said that the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Kyiv would violate Ukraine’s obligations under the NPT and grossly undermine the nuclear nonproliferation regime. At the same time, Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at this Review Conference, noted that accusations against Russia of violating the Budapest Memorandum are untenable – its “legal foundation” was undermined long before 2014.