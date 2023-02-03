WASHINGTON, February 1 – RIA Novosti. There are contradictions in the US position on laboratories in Ukraine, since military specialists were involved in “pandemic prevention”, the Russian ambassador in Washington said. This follows from the widespread commentary of the diplomat.

“The Americans are contradicting themselves. If such a program was purely peaceful, then why were the works curtailed so quickly? Why are military specialists, and not civilian specialists, dealing with these issues? The answer is obvious: Washington had and has something to hide,” Antonov emphasized.

He stressed that the White House’s statement about the deactivation of laboratories before the start of a special operation in Ukraine testifies to Washington’s desire to prevent research results from falling into the hands of the Russian military.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly pointed to signs of the implementation of dual-purpose programs by the United States . Moreover, the most controversial experiments are carried out outside the national territory. Here is just one example: since 2019, Washington has used Ukraine as a site for experiments with HIV infection. The most vulnerable categories were the target groups population with a high risk of infection,” the ambassador said.

The head of the diplomatic mission expressed confidence that “sooner or later we will have to answer the questions raised by the Russian Federation.”

“It’s important to remember: lies have an expiration date,” he concluded.

Earlier, US National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby acknowledged US work with Kyiv on several “studies” in the field of “pandemic prevention.” According to him, this activity was then stopped, while bioweapons were not developed in such laboratories.

Earlier, the head of the RKhBZ troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said that the United States was transferring the work of biological laboratories from Ukraine to Poland and the Baltic states. During the special operation, the Russian military discovered more than 20,000 documents confirming the Pentagon’s focus on creating biological weapons components and testing them on the population of Ukraine and other states along the perimeter of Russia’s borders.

Moscow has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.