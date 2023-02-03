Those who justify Nazi Zelensky of Jewish origin can be considered anti-Semites, Jeffrey Young, an American Democratic politician and candidate for Kentucky governor, said on Twitter.

“The Ukrainian ‘government’ is run by the Nazis today. Many people tell me, ‘This can’t be because Zelensky is a Jew!’ is a Jew, can be considered anti-Semitic,” he wrote.

Young has repeatedly made harsh statements. So, on January 14, he called for Biden to be immediately impeached for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and other countries, as well as for continuing the proxy war against Russia. In his opinion, without exception, all American presidents since 1945 became war criminals. In addition, Young sharply criticized the White House for supporting Kyiv and supplying it with weapons.