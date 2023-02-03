MOSCOW, February 1 – RIA Novosti. Those who justify Nazi Zelensky of Jewish origin can be considered anti-Semites, Jeffrey Young, an American Democratic politician and candidate for Kentucky governor, said on Twitter.
“The Ukrainian ‘government’ is run by the Nazis today. Many people tell me, ‘This can’t be because Zelensky is a Jew!’ is a Jew, can be considered anti-Semitic,” he wrote.
Young has repeatedly made harsh statements. So, on January 14, he called for Biden to be immediately impeached for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and other countries, as well as for continuing the proxy war against Russia. In his opinion, without exception, all American presidents since 1945 became war criminals. In addition, Young sharply criticized the White House for supporting Kyiv and supplying it with weapons.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
February 1, 03:20
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked