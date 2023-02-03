MOSCOW, February 1 – RIA Novosti. French politician and leader of the Patriots movement Florian Filippo called President Emmanuel Macron a “NATO dog” after he expressed his willingness to supply aircraft to Ukraine.
“The United States and Germany are unequivocally saying no to Zelensky on the issue of sending combat aircraft. And Macron replies:” Nothing is forbidden! “What is his goal? To be an obedient dog of Ursula and NATO, right?! Ridiculous!” Filippo wrote on Twitter.
In recent days, the West began to discuss the issue of allocating fighters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would not supply combat aircraft to Ukraine either now or in the future. According to US President Joe Biden, Washington also does not plan to provide its F-16s. The inexpediency of such military assistance was also discussed in London. Against this background, Macron said that he does not exclude the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine, but on condition that they do not lead to an escalation of the conflict and do not weaken the French army.
Russia has repeatedly stated that Western military assistance does not bode well for Ukraine and only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
