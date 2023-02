“NATO dog”. In France, Macron was ridiculed because of the statement about Ukraine

In recent days, the West began to discuss the issue of allocating fighters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would not supply combat aircraft to Ukraine either now or in the future. According to US President Joe Biden, Washington also does not plan to provide its F-16s. The inexpediency of such military assistance was also discussed in London . Against this background, Macron said that he does not exclude the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine, but on condition that they do not lead to an escalation of the conflict and do not weaken the French army.