The EU will continue to discuss with the G7 the introduction of a price limit for Russian oil products

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 – RIA Novosti. The European Union continues to discuss with its partners in the “Big Seven” the introduction of a price limit for Russian oil products, in the coming days it may make a statement on this issue, a representative of the press service of the European Commission said at a briefing.

“Discussions are ongoing with G7 partners and with member countries (of the European Union – ed.) on the introduction of a price limit for these goods … Stay tuned for any announcements that we can make on this topic in the coming days,” he said. .

As the representative of the EC told RIA Novosti, the European Union, within the framework of an international coalition, is discussing setting a price ceiling for Russian oil products. It is assumed that the restriction should come into force on February 5.

This coalition in early December agreed on a limit on the price of Russian oil. Then it included the G7 and Australia, while the EU countries simultaneously decided to apply this measure in the union as well.

The US Treasury announced on January 21 that the United States and its allies had agreed to introduce two price ceilings for oil products from Russia: one for those trading at a premium to oil, the other for those trading at a discount.

On December 5, Western oil sanctions came into force: the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed a price limit for it in sea transportation at $ 60 per barrel – more expensive oil to transport and insurance is prohibited.

Russia, in response, from February 1, banned the supply of oil to foreign persons if the contracts directly or indirectly provide for the use of a price cap mechanism. For petroleum products, the date will be determined by the government of the Russian Federation.