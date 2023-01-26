World
WP: The US was powerless over the decision of a key ally
MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Despite promising to punish Saudi Arabia for cutting oil production, Washington has not taken any action to back up the officials’ claims, writes Missy Ryan, a Washington Post journalist.
According to her, Congress only plans to take measures aimed at limiting future cooperation between the two countries in the defense sphere. At the same time, the country did not dare to take other actions, which, according to Ryan, emphasizes the importance of Riyadh for Washington, not only because of its huge oil reserves, but also because of its influence throughout the Muslim world and the status of the main regional counterbalance to the US enemy – Iran.
“Our joint work is not done as a favor to Saudi Arabia; if you look at the actual cooperation that the United States and Saudi Arabia are involved in, it is in the interests of the United States,” a senior State Department official was quoted in the article as saying.
In early October last year, OPEC + members agreed to cut production by two million barrels per day, explaining this decision by uncertainties in the global economy and the oil market. Despite the energy crisis that has covered Europe, and the rise in energy prices in other regions, this step was supported by all members of the alliance.
This decision caused an extremely negative reaction from the White House. Thus, the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, announced Joe Biden’s readiness to reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
