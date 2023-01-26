WP: The US was powerless over the decision of a key ally

Despite promising to punish Saudi Arabia for cutting oil production, Washington has not taken any action to back up the officials’ claims, writes Missy Ryan, a Washington Post journalist.

In early October last year, OPEC + members agreed to cut production by two million barrels per day, explaining this decision by uncertainties in the global economy and the oil market. Despite the energy crisis that has covered Europe, and the rise in energy prices in other regions, this step was supported by all members of the alliance.