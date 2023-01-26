Ankara explains senselessness of talks on NATO expansion

ANKARA, January 26 – RIA Novosti. The tripartite mechanism between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership does not make sense now, so it has been postponed, said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Relations between Sweden and Turkey have deteriorated due to the protests of the past few days in Stockholm and the burning of the Koran by the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Course party, Rasmus Paludan, after receiving permission from the Swedish authorities to hold the rally. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on January 23 that Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its bid to join NATO. On January 24, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti that the trilateral talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were postponed at the request of Ankara.

“Under these conditions, tripartite negotiations are meaningless. What is the essence of the mechanism? It is to punctually fulfill the terms of the memorandum. But the current situation is unlikely to create a healthy atmosphere necessary for negotiations. Sweden has not taken serious steps to fulfill the terms of the memorandum, citing various reasons, they say They are changing laws, the constitution. Therefore, there is no point in the operation of the mechanism now,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Serbian counterpart on Thursday in Ankara.

Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, on May 18, 2022, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey.