Lavrov arrived on a visit to Eritrea

MASSAWA (Eritrea), January 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as part of a tour of African countries, arrived on a visit to Eritrea, a state in East Africa in the Horn of Africa, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Upon arrival in the port city of Massawa on the Red Sea, Lavrov is expected to travel to the country’s capital, Asmara, to meet with President Isaias Afewerki. Afewerki has been the head of state since 1993 and is the first and so far the only president of Eritrea, which gained independence from Ethiopia in May of that year.

The Russian minister has never visited Eritrea before, but the countries maintain a political dialogue. In April last year, Foreign Minister of this country Osman Saleh came to visit Moscow

Eritrea was under UN Security Council sanctions from 2009 to 2018, which included an arms embargo, an asset freeze and travel bans. The sanctions were imposed because of the support that the Eritrean authorities provided to armed groups in Somalia, as well as because of the border conflict in Djibouti. After the signing of a peace treaty between Eritrea and Ethiopia, who fought in 1998-2000, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to lift sanctions on Asmara.

Eritrean Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti expressed confidence that cooperation between Moscow and Asmara in the political, economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres will grow and strengthen. He stressed that Eritrea will continue military-technical cooperation with Russia, without looking back to the West.

Eritrea has previously condemned the sanctions imposed on Russia last year after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Saleh said that the countries of the Horn of Africa would be the first to suffer from these sanctions, because the restrictive measures disrupted the supply of Russian food to African countries.

When voting in the UN General Assembly on resolutions condemning Russia’s actions in the crisis around Ukraine, Eritrea abstains. Asmara voted against the exclusion of Russia from the UNHRC.

Earlier this week, as part of an African tour, Lavrov held talks with the leadership of South Africa, Eswatini and Angola.