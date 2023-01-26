World
Indonesia actively discusses Russian ambassador’s speech on Ukrainian crisis
MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. The speech of the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyeva at the economic forum has become one of the most discussed events in the country, ranking fourth in the ranking of the most popular topics of the day according to Twitter.
The Russian Embassy in Jakarta told RIA Novosti that this may be the first time that an ambassador from a foreign state has made it to the top of discussions in Indonesia.
On Wednesday, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission spoke at the forum “The world economy after the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on the way to multipolarity,” which was held in Bandung with the participation of the Vice Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Muhaimin Iskandar.
“The current global crisis provides an opportunity for Indonesia and Russia to build new business, industrial, technological and energy systems that can multiply the mutual benefits of both countries. We consider Indonesia as one of the key partners in Southeast Asia,” Vorobyeva said.
The ambassador added that it is Indonesia who knows very well that Russia does not agree with Western colonialism and that no country really wants to be part of it. Vorobyeva also stressed that the conflict in Ukraine is in fact “a war of the West for the destruction of Russia, which takes place on Ukrainian territory.” “I was born in Kyiv, I know that Russia and Ukraine are brothers. But Ukraine is an instrument of political struggle,” the diplomat concluded.
Vorobyova separately noted the importance of relations between the two countries along the lines of Islam.
“We attach great importance to strengthening friendly ties with Muslim countries both bilaterally and within the framework of cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the head of the diplomatic mission explained.
