In Munich, a resident of Germany was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia

BERLIN, Jan 26 – RIA Novosti. The German Prosecutor General’s Office announced the detention of a German citizen at the Munich airport on suspicion of handing over documents from a former employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to allegedly Russian special services.

“Based on an arrest warrant issued by an investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court on January 19, 2023, the federal prosecutor’s office detained German citizen Arthur E. on January 22, 2023,” the department said in a release.

It is specified that a German citizen was detained upon entry from the United States at Munich Airport. The investigation was carried out in close cooperation with the BND and with the support of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It is alleged that Artur E. was acquainted with Carsten L., who was arrested on December 21, 2022 on charges of passing information to allegedly Russian intelligence agencies. It was clarified that Karsten L. received it in the course of his professional activities at the BND. The agency claims that Arthur E. delivered this information to Russia.

According to prosecutors, Arthur E. appeared before an investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court on January 23, 2023, the judge opened an arrest warrant and ordered the suspect to be taken into custody.

Earlier, the German Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the detention of BND employee Karsten L. on suspicion of cooperation with Russia. Focus, citing sources in the relevant metropolitan department, reported that, due to the nature of his position, the department employee had access to the results of wiretapping of German and friendly intelligence services. The German broadcasters NDR and WDR claimed that L. was probably transmitting classified information about the situation in Ukraine.