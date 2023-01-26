World

Deliveries of tanks to Kyiv will only prolong the agony of the regime, said in the Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, January 26 – RIA Novosti. New arms supplies will only prolong the agony of the Kyiv regime, and attempts to take Crimea with it are doomed to failure, Yury Gempel, head of the Crimean Parliament’s committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, told RIA Novosti.
On Wednesday, the German government decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, and the White House confirmed its intention to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. According to the US authorities, it will take several months for the cars to be delivered. At the same time, the White House expressed the hope that the supplies would not only help Ukraine in defense, but also allow it to seize the lost territories, including Crimea.
“The supply of tanks and the encroachment on the integrity of our country give us every right to deal with the Kyiv regime and their sponsors in an adult way. The new supply of weapons will somewhat prolong the agony of the Kyiv aggressor and finally put an end to the existence of Ukraine in its current form,” Hempel said.
According to him, Western countries are ready to sacrifice the Ukrainian people for the sake of their geopolitical ambitions.
“Everyone must understand that it is impossible to win or seize part of the territory from a powerful nuclear power. Therefore, after the fall of Ukraine, and this is inevitable, serious shocks await Europe. The United States will seriously take up the destruction of Europe,” Hempel said.
