MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky carried out a corrupt purge of officials to satisfy foreign sponsors of Kyiv, said a columnist for the Croatian edition of Advance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky carried out a corrupt purge of officials to satisfy foreign sponsors of Kyiv, said a columnist for the Croatian edition of Advance.

“It is clear that Ukraine is a state in deep crisis and struggling for survival, which means that much can be imposed on it from the outside. It has now been brought to a state where it can no longer do without Western support. In other words, Ukraine is forced to do everything that she is required to continue to receive help,” he explained.

12:37 Zelensky says Johnson not ready to be British ambassador to Ukraine

After “heads fell”, the West immediately announced the supply of tanks to Kyiv, the observer pointed out. The journalist suggested that the purge was planned in advance, and the list of people who “should leave” was compiled outside of Ukraine.

“Part of the purge came as a surprise, as the cadre around Volodymyr Zelensky seemed very stable since the beginning of the armed conflict, and nothing betrayed, at least outwardly, any tension,” the author added.

There have been several major resignations in the leadership of Ukraine: Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Timoshenko and Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko lost their posts.

In addition, the authorities fired Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister for Community Development, and several governors. The Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” also reported on the possible impending resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.